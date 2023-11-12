Nicki Minaj Speaks to COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy, 2 Years After Viral Tweets

Nicki Minaj is opening up about those viral tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s been just over two years since the 40-year-old rapper shared that she wasn’t going to the Met Gala that year because she wasn’t getting vaccinated.

At the time, she said she hadn’t done enough of her own research, but reminded people to mask up. She also claimed that a cousin’s friend become impotent after getting vaccinated, and “My cousin in Trinidad” became a viral moment online for quite some time.

Now, in a new interview, Nicki is looking back on what she said at the time. Keep reading to find out what she said… While speaking to Vogue, she maintained her stance and doesn’t have regrets.

“I’m one of those people who doesn’t go with a crowd,” she said. “I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone.”

“Every time I talk about politics, people get mad,” Nicki added. “I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for. There’s a lot we don’t know that’s going on in the government, and I don’t think it changes whether you lean to the left or right.”

Following her tweets in 2021, Nicki called out the Philadelphia Health Department for sharing her tweets about the vaccine. She also responded to the White House reaching out to her to talk about the vaccine.

While Nicki wasn’t the only celebrity to speak against the vaccine, there was another person to defend Nicki‘s comments.