Patrick Schwarzenegger Weighs In on the Future of 'Terminator'

Patrick Schwarzenegger is speaking out about his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s beloved franchise, Terminator.

Netflix recently announced that an animated series is coming to the streamer, as part of their Geeked Week promo.

Terminator: The Anime Series will follow brand new characters and is created by Japanese animation studio Production IG, of Ghost in the Shell.

Here’s an official synopsis: “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

In response to the news, Patrick wrote on X: “Hmmm. They need to give this IP a few year break imo..”

The series began with Arnold in the 1984 film The Terminator, followed by Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Most recently was 2019′s Terminator: Dark Fate, which featured the return of Linda Hamilton. Check out photos from the premiere!

