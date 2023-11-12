Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham Hold Hands at 'Saturday Night Live' After-Party

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are stepping out for the night.

The 29-year-old singer and the 33-year-old comedian held hands as they arrived at the Saturday Night Live after-party at STK on Saturday (November 11) in New York City.

For the party, Phoebe wore a long black coat over a black dress while Bo sported a black peacoat and gray pants.

Earlier in the night, Phoebe‘s supergroup boygenius performed on SNL with host Timothee Chalamet.

If you didn’t know, Phoebe and Bo have been linked since late 2022 after her split from Paul Mescal. In an interview from earlier this year, Phoebe addressed all the rumors and speculation about her love life.

