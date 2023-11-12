Timothee Chalamet & Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Celebrate His 'SNL' Hosting Gig at Afterparty With Dakota Johnson, Sophie Turner & More Stars!

Timothee Chalamet is celebrating!

The 27-year-old Wonka star hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend on Saturday (November 11), and he celebrated the show with an afterparty alongside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at STK in New York City.

Timothee and Kylie were joined by stars like Dakota Johnson, Keegan-Michael Key and Sophie Turner at the event, as well as the musical guests of the night, boygenius, including Phoebe Bridgers with Bo Burnham.

Timothee Chalamet he kicked off the show with some promo work for his new movie Wonka and a rap about having a baby face. Watch the opening monologue!

