The Richest 'Parks & Rec' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $100 Million!)

Parks and Recreation, aka Parks and Rec, was a super popular mockumentary comedy on NBC for several years.

The hit, Emmy award-nominated political satire featured a star-studded cast of Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe, along with more big-name celeb appearances throughout the course of it’s run.

Here’s a synopsis: Armed with idea binders and the stalwart help of fellow employees, small-town civil servant Leslie Knope bushwhacks through bureaucracy to make to make her hometown a better place.

The series ran for seven seasons, from 2009 to 2015, picking up 76 award nominations and winning 13, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical for Amy Poehler.

Before and after the show, the cast has starred in many hit movies and other TV shows, and have amassed quite the wealth in their careers.

We rounded up the stars of Parks and Rec and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

