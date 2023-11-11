Timothee Chalamet Promotes 'Wonka,' Raps About Being 'Hung' During 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Timothee Chalamet returned to Saturday Night Live, and he kicked off the show with some promo work for his new movie Wonka and a rap about having a baby face.

The 27-year-old actor took over the November 11 episode of the popular late-night show alongside musical supergroup Boygenius (comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus).

He kicked off the show by joking about the end of the strike and looking back on his first time hosting before breaking into two musical numbers.

Read more about Timothee Chalamet’s SNL opening monologue…

Since his first time on SNL was during COVID, Timothee joked that Lorne Michaels didn’t know who he was, saying he “kept calling me Winona.”

He addressed the strike, revealing that the only thing he would have been able to talk about before it ended this week was a commercial he shot with Martin Scorsese. Since it’s all over, he instead promoted his movie by putting a spin on the song “Pure Imagination.”

Marcello Hernandez joined him onstage to interrupt his musical number. They switched things up by rapping about having baby faces. The track included several assurances about the size of their member.

“I got a baby face, but I’m hung like my dad,” they rapped in one instance before Kenan Thompson joined to poke fun at his own youthful appearance.

The stars are not the only celebrities to discuss the size of their member publicly.

