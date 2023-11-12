Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 1:03 pm

The Richest Co-Hosts of 'Today', Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest Co-Hosts of 'Today', Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

NBC‘s Today is one of the most popular, longest-running morning news shows in the history of television, and has been on since the early ’50s.

The series, which slowly expanded through the week to include weekend coverage by the early ’90s, features an impressive array of established industry veterans and trusted journalists. And as of 2023, there are about a dozen anchors who helm the show and supply the breaking news throughout the week, many of whom have become household names.

Accordingly, the Today hosts also bring in some big bucks with they paychecks, and boast some impressive net worths. We’ve gathered together all of the estimated net worths of the co-anchors.

Scroll through to find out how rich all of the Today co-hosts are….

Photos: Getty
