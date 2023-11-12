Kit Harington Films 'Eternal Return' Alongside Naomi Scott & Simon Callow - See All the Set Photos!

Kit Harington is back to work!

The 36-year-old Game of Thrones actor takes on a very different role for Eternal Return, alongside Naomi Scott and Simon Callow, which filmed scenes on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

In the scenes, the trio follow a map that leads them to The Windmill nightclub. Later on, they are seen escaping out the back door and running to their car to escape.

The movie follows Cass (Scott), a young woman who has resigned herself to a life of emotional invulnerability until she meets Virgil (Harington), a cartographer who makes maps to imaginary places. Along with his partner Malcolm (Jeremy Irons), a vibrant renaissance man, the pair relentlessly attempts to travel back in time to awaken Cass to love again.

The original feature is written and directed by Yaniv Raz.

