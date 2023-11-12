Kit Harington Films 'Eternal Return' Alongside Naomi Scott & Simon Callow - See All the Set Photos!

Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2023 at 12:38 pm

Kit Harington is back to work!

The 36-year-old Game of Thrones actor takes on a very different role for Eternal Return, alongside Naomi Scott and Simon Callow, which filmed scenes on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

In the scenes, the trio follow a map that leads them to The Windmill nightclub. Later on, they are seen escaping out the back door and running to their car to escape.

The movie follows Cass (Scott), a young woman who has resigned herself to a life of emotional invulnerability until she meets Virgil (Harington), a cartographer who makes maps to imaginary places. Along with his partner Malcolm (Jeremy Irons), a vibrant renaissance man, the pair relentlessly attempts to travel back in time to awaken Cass to love again.

The original feature is written and directed by Yaniv Raz.

There’s also an update about Kit Harington‘s HBO spinoff for Jon Snow!
Photos: Backgrid
