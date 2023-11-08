HBO Boss Gives Update On Kit Harington's Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff

It has been several months since we’ve last heard about the Jon Snow spinoff of Game of Thrones.

Kit Harington has been set to reprise his fan-favorite role from the HBO series for the new spinoff, which was first revealed in June 2022.

His co-star Emilia Clarke then confirmed that it was in the works, and shared whether she would be down to reprise her role of Daenerys Targaryen.

Now, HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys has shared a new update on Kit‘s Game of Thrones spinoff series.

According to TV Line, Casey shared that the series is nowhere close to getting the official green light from HBO. In addition, none of the proposed Game of Thrones spinoffs have the official go ahead…

“We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring,” he said, in reference to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books.

While there is nothing on the horizon at the moment, Casey isn’t ruling it out down the road.

“I wouldn’t say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything,” the executive said, adding, “but we are always working on different scripts and ideas.”

If you missed it, see what Kit said about the spinoff at the end of 2022.

It was previously revealed that another spinoff focused on Aegon’s Conquest was in development.

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is set to return for a second season. Get the latest info here!