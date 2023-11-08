Andy Cohen Reveals When He'll Retire From Bravo

Andy Cohen isn’t leaving Bravo anytime soon!

In a new interview with E! News, the 55-year-old star – who hosts Watch What Happens Live and serves as executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise – revealed when he plans on retiring from the network.

“I’ll hang it up when they kick me out,” Andy joked. “They can push me out.”

As for who he could see succeeding him, Andy teased, “I have a couple thoughts that I’ll share at a later date…but I feel like it’s not anything I’m thinking seriously about.”

Also in his interview, Andy admitted that he still can’t believe how much of a phenomenon Bravo has become.

“It’s really something,” Andy said. “It is something to step back from and shake your head.”

He continued, “Next year’s my 20th year at Bravo and just when I think back of those early days and this, it’s incredible.”

While at BravoCon 2023 over the weekend, Andy shared an update on his dating life and addressed that viral video of him at Pride.