Wed, 08 November 2023 at 12:55 am

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Support from Fiancé Jake Bongiovi & His Mom Dorothea At Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023

Millie Bobby Brown is getting some major support on her big night!

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actress was joined by fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his mom Dorothea Hurley as she stepped out for the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held on Tuesday evening (November 7) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

During the event, Dorothea – who is married to rockstar Jon Bon Jovi – presented Millie with the Global Woman of the Year award.

In her acceptance speech, Millie thanked Dorothea.

“It means so much to me that you are here tonight. Your passion to help others with your humanitarian work inspires me, and I hope to be half the woman you are,” Millie started.

“Dorothea has raised her son, my fiancé, to feel comfortable around strong women. To see women as equals,” Millie continued. “To be an ally, which is exactly what we need. Mothers who have those open and transparent conversations with their sons can promote gender equality for my generation and the next.” Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.”

Millie and Jake, 21, have been together since 2021 and got engaged in April of this year.

In her profile with Glamour, Millie shared why she feels comfortable getting married so young.

FYI: Millie is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Millie Bobby Brown at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dorothea Hurley, Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown

