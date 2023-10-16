Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 8:50 am

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Why She Feels Comfortable Getting Married Young, If All Her Past Male Co-Stars Have Treated Her With Respect & More

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out!

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star is opening up about her life after being announced as one of Glamour‘s 2023 Women of the Year nominees! Congrats to Millie!

In her cover story, she spoke about her fiance Jake Bongiovi, why she’s ready for Stranger Things to end, a past “unhealthy” relationship, and more.

Keep reading to see the interview highlights…

