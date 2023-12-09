The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

2023 was a tough year for celeb romances!

Although there was definitely some love in the air this year (Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, etc.), some surprising relationships bit the bullet.

Between cheating rumors, divorces, and custody battles, things got pretty messy.

Some of the most shocking breakups of the year include Taylor and Joe Alwyn‘s split, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce, and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s divorce – and that list barely begins to cover it.

