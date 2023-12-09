Top Stories
Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Unveil Family Christmas Card, &amp; Their Children Look All Grown Up (Photo!)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Family Christmas Card, & Their Children Look All Grown Up (Photo!)

Sat, 09 December 2023 at 8:07 pm

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Continue Here »

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

2023 was a tough year for celeb romances!

Although there was definitely some love in the air this year (Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, etc.), some surprising relationships bit the bullet.

Between cheating rumors, divorces, and custody battles, things got pretty messy.

Some of the most shocking breakups of the year include Taylor and Joe Alwyn‘s split, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce, and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s divorce – and that list barely begins to cover it.

Browse through the slides to see the most shocking celeb breakups of 2023!

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Getty
Posted to: Addison Timlin, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Chris Appleton, Darius Jackson, Deborra Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Allen White, jesse rutherford, Joe Alwyn, Joe Jonas, Joe Manganiello, Keke Palmer, Lukas Gage, Sam Asghari, Sofia Vergara, Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images