Mark Wahlberg Updates Fans on 'Uncharted' Sequel, Reveals What It Would Take For Him to Come Back

Mark Wahlberg teased fans with an update on a sequel to his movie Uncharted, which he starred in with Tom Holland.

The costars played treasure hunters and reluctant partners in the movie, which is based on a popular video game franchise. it arrived in 2022, and there were a few hints that a sequel would be following.

In a new interview, Mark revealed what he knew about plans for a second movie. He also hinted at what it would take to get him to agree to returning to the franchise.

Read more about an Uncharted sequel…

“I’ve heard lots of different ideas,” Mark told The Direct. “I know somebody’s written a script, and they’re still working on it.”

One thing that would be included is some facial hair on his character. “Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache,” he said, adding that he “spent quite a bit of time” growing the mustache last time he filmed since he didn’t want to wear a prosthetic (again).

“When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film,” he continued.

Was he down to return for another movie? He had ground rule: “So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I’d be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now.”

While Tom hasn’t recently weighed in on returning to the franchise, he did hint at plans for his future as Spider-Man.