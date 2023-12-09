Hilary Duff Mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' Producer Stan Rogow After His Death

Hilary Duff is paying tribute to one of the first people in Hollywood who believed in her – Lizzie McGuire producer Stan Rogow.

Stan worked on Lizzie McGuire and other projects, including Fame. A representative for his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he sadly passed away on Thursday (December 7) at the age of 75.

Upon hearing the news, Hilary took to social media to reflect on her memories with Stan and to express gratitude for how he impacted her life.

Read Hilary Duff’s tribute to Lizzie McGuire producer Stan Rogow…

“Writing this right now is bringing back so many distant memories of what feels like a completely different lifetime…One where I had absolutely no clue where I was heading or how I was getting there, but where I had that eagerness and blind optimism that accompanies youth and your first opportunities to step up,” Hilary wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

She continued, writing, “You heavily cherish the people who first believe and see something in you, and for me there was a very special person who fought for me to land a role that would change the entire course of my life…and I’m so very sad to hear of his passing today. Stan - thank you for thinking I had ‘that special thing’. Thank you for all of the Lizzie adventures. Thank you for helping create a reality I could never have dreamed of.”

“Thinking of your family and your son Jackson at this time. Rest easy Stan X,” Hilary signed off.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Stan. We hope they find peace at this difficult time. RIP.