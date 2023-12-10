Top Stories
Mark Wahlberg, 52, Opens Up About 'Embracing My Old Age'

Mark Wahlberg is embracing his age.

The 52-year-old The Family Plan actor got candid about growing up onscreen in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During the chat, he spoke about “embracing my old age.”

“I’m a dad now,” he explained. (He is the father to Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13, who he shares with wife Rhea Durham.)

“A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, ‘Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens, I don’t want to play that role.’ I’m embracing that,” he continued.

In fact, he said “I look forward to playing a grandfather soon.”

In his latest movie, Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

He will next star in The Union, The Six Billion Dollar Man and Arthur the King.

Find out which stars welcomed babies after 50!
