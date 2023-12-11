Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 4:59 pm

Zac Efron Honors the Late Matthew Perry, Gives 'High School Musical' Shout-Out During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zac Efron Honors the Late Matthew Perry, Gives 'High School Musical' Shout-Out During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zac Efron is being honored!

The 36-year-old actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (December 11) in Hollywood, Calif.

Supporting Zac at the ceremony were his longtime friends Miles Teller and wife Keleigh along with his The Iron Claw co-star Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin.

Zac‘s brother Dylan Efron and their parents Starla Baskett and David Efron were also in attendance.

In his acceptance speech, Zac honored his late 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry and gave a sweet shout-out to his breakout role in High School Musical.

“I’ve been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, but never in my wildest dreams that I’d imagine I would be standing here today,” Zac said.

After thanking “dear friends, colleagues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one,” Zac paid tribute to his late 17 Again co-star Matthew, who tragically died in October.

“Collaborating with him in the first years was so much fun,” Zac shared. “It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you a lot today.”

Zac also acknowledged his High School Musical director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, who were both in the audience.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical,” Zac said. “For that I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”

“Go Wildcats,” Zac added.

Zac was the 2,767th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located on 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

Zac‘s next movie The Iron Claw hits theaters on Dec. 22 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 50+ pictures from Zac Efron’s Walk of Fame ceremony…
Photos: Getty Images
