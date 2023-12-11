Zac Efron Honors the Late Matthew Perry, Gives 'High School Musical' Shout-Out During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zac Efron is being honored!

The 36-year-old actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (December 11) in Hollywood, Calif.

Supporting Zac at the ceremony were his longtime friends Miles Teller and wife Keleigh along with his The Iron Claw co-star Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin.

Zac‘s brother Dylan Efron and their parents Starla Baskett and David Efron were also in attendance.

In his acceptance speech, Zac honored his late 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry and gave a sweet shout-out to his breakout role in High School Musical.

“I’ve been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, but never in my wildest dreams that I’d imagine I would be standing here today,” Zac said.

After thanking “dear friends, colleagues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one,” Zac paid tribute to his late 17 Again co-star Matthew, who tragically died in October.

“Collaborating with him in the first years was so much fun,” Zac shared. “It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. Thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you a lot today.”

Zac also acknowledged his High School Musical director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, who were both in the audience.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical,” Zac said. “For that I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”

“Go Wildcats,” Zac added.

Zac was the 2,767th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located on 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

Zac's next movie The Iron Claw hits theaters on Dec. 22

"Go Wildcats!" Zac Efron reflects on his career from "High School Musical" to "The Iron Claw" and pays tribute to Matthew Perry at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/NMZiOzdQCb pic.twitter.com/A1UeVved3Z — Variety (@Variety) December 11, 2023

