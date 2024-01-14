Billy Crudup Brings 20-Year-Old Son Will to Critics Choice Awards, Thanks Him for Speech Advice!

Billy Crudup had some sweet words to share about his 20-year-old son Will Parker at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The 55-year-old actor won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the event on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Billy won for his work on The Morning Show and during his acceptance speech, he shared some wisdom he received from his son that morning.

“This morning I had a minor panic attack and tested out some thoughts to my son about the importance of criticism you know profound, insightful, passionate criticism and in the marriage of producing art, and he said ‘Dad, if you say anything about that, I’m going to kill you,’” he said. “So I’m gonna save you that dissertation and just thank the people that have really been there for me – my son over there my 20-year-old amazing son Will Parker, my wife, my mum, my brothers, my family all those that support me.”

Will is Billy‘s son with his ex Mary-Louise Parker. He is currently married to actress Naomi Watts.

