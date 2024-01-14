'May December' Stars & Nominees Charles Melton & Julianne Moore Make Colorful Arrivals at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Charles Melton and Julianne Moore bring the color to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor looked suave in a red suit, while his on-screen wife looked gorgeous in a strapless purple number.

Also hitting the carpet at the awards show was their May December producer Will Ferrell.

On the carpet, Charles met up with Ayo Edebiri, and inside, he met up with Ali Wong. Inside the awards show, Julianne was seen meeting up with Jesse Plemons and Rosamund Pike!

Charles and Julianne are both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories for their work in the film, while Samy Burch is nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

One of Charles‘ former Riverdale co-stars is also in attendance at the show and is hitting the stage to present an award. Here’s hoping for a reunion pic!

FYI: Charles is wearing a Valentino suit and shoes, Maria Tash earrings and an Omega watch. Julianne is wearing a Chanel dress, shoes and jewelry.

