The Best Makeup & Glamour at the Critics Choice Awards 2024: Just Jared's Beauty Superlatives

So many stars walked the red carpet for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night (January 14), and we rounded up some of our favorite beauty moments.

More than 160 of Hollywood’s most talented actors took over the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the ceremony, and there were some truly impressive looks.

Since everyone approached beauty differently, we created the Just Jared Beauty Superlatives to highlight the stars who got things right. From Sultriest Glam to Best Classic Red Lip, this is the best in beauty at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

Scroll through the slideshow to see what everyone did best in terms of glamour at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards…