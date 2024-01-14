Tom Holland Talks Rewatching 'Spider-Man' With Zendaya, Reveals 'Stupid Joke' About It That No Friends Laugh At

Tom Holland is sharing a cute tidbit about his life with girlfriend Zendaya!

The 27-year-old actor hit the red carpet on Sunday (January 14) at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, and talked about rewatching Spider-Man: Homecoming, their first movie, together.

He also shared a “stupid joke” he makes about the Spider-Man movies that none of his friends laugh at.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch ‘Spider-Man 1′ and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” he told Extra. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

In another red carpet interview at the awards show on Sunday, Tom opened up about trying to turn on the Spider-Man movies while hanging out with friends.

“Every time I’ll be scrolling through Netflix and it will pop up, I always do this stupid joke of, ‘I heard this movie’s great. Apparently the lead actor is unreal,’” he shared with Access. “‘Yeah, let’s just watch 10 minutes, see what it’s like.’ But no one ever laughs.”

