Zendaya & Tom Holland Update Revealed After She Unfollowed Everyone on Instagram

An insider is providing an update on Zendaya and Tom Holland‘s relationship amid the rumors swirling around about them.

Fans have been worried that there might be trouble in their relationship after Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Tom.

While Tom still follows Zendaya on the social media app, she doesn’t follow anyone on her account.

This is not that unusual for celebs as major stars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyonce, Adele, and Billie Eilish all don’t follow anyone either.

So, what’s going on between Zendaya and Tom?

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ‘s sources say that even though Tom and Zendaya have not been spotted together in public since October 25, the couple did indeed spend New Year’s Eve together.

The outlet reported, “IF these 2 are broken up, it’s news to some in their inner circle. One source with direct knowledge tells TMZ the couple spent NYE with each other, which proves just because we don’t SEE them together … it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not.”

TMZ says that if the couple broke up, “they haven’t shared that news with loved ones.”

Tom recently shared what he loves about Zendaya.