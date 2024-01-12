Priscilla Presley Pays Tribute to Daughter Lisa Marie Presley on One-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Priscilla Presley is honoring her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley on the anniversary of her death.

On Friday (January 12), Priscilla, 78, took to Twitter to mourn her daughter, who is the only child of the late Elvis Presley, on the one-year anniversary of her passing.

“Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you,” Priscilla wrote.

“Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now,” she continued. “Only that… gives me comfort. Mom ♥️”

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, 2023 after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. She was 54.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at the age of 27. Elvis, his parents Vernon and Gladys, his grandmother Minnie Mae, and Elvis‘ twin brother Jessie, who died at birth, are also all buried at Graceland.

Lisa Marie‘s daughter Riley Keough recently shared a major update regarding her mother’s unfinished memoir.