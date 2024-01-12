Kristen Stewart Reveals 1 Movie She 'Hated' Filming (It Wasn't 'Twilight')

It’s unlikely that any actor will love all of the projects that they star in, and Kristen Stewart is no exception to the rule.

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee has starred in a variety of projects, from the Twilight saga to Spencer, the latter of which involved playing Princess Diana. However, during a recent interview, she revealed one project that she doesn’t have the fondest memories of filming.

In fact, she even said that she “hated” the process.

Read more about the movie that Kristen Stewart did not enjoy making…

The movie in question was 2019′s Charlie’s Angels, a reboot she starred in with Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.

While filming a segment with Variety, Kristen was presented with one of her lines from the movie, prompting her surprising revelation.

“It was a good idea at the time,” she said about the film, adding, “I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you.”

As for why, it seems that she didn’t love stepping on the legacy laid down by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The trio starred in another version of the Charlie’s Angels story back in the aughts.

“Honestly, the three… You can’t touch [that],” Kristen explained. “Like, Cameron, Lucy and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything.”

Elizabeth, who also directed the movie, once acknowledged that Kristen wasn’t an obvious choice for her role in the movie.

Press play on Kristen Stewart’s interview segment below…