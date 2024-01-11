Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir to Get Posthumous Release, Daughter Riley Keough Will Finish Writing It

Riley Keough shared some news about her late mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir.

The 34-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six actress announced the release date of the upcoming book, and revealed she will finish writing it.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her. Her autobiography will be out in October,” she shared on Instagram, along with an old photo of the two.

The autobiography has been in the works for a while, and Lisa Marie previously asked her daughter to help her finish the book.

Upon her unexpected death in January 2023, Riley was prompted to revisit the “countless hours of tape” that her mom recorded to tell her life story.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Riley shared in the statement. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.”

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” she added.

While the upcoming memoir will be mostly Lisa Marie‘s words, Riley is set to fill in some of the blanks from her own memory, as well as those close to her mother.

According to EW, the memoir will “feature stories including Presley’s memories of Elvis, delve into her complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla, and explore aspects of her later life, including motherhood, the loss of her son, and marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.”

Riley will also voice the audiobook, which will feature “never-before-heard recollections” from Lisa Marie herself.

The as-of-yet untitled memoir is set to be released on October 15th of this year. You can preorder it at LisaMarieBook.com!