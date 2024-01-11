Zac Efron Gets Into Awards Mode, Walks Two Red Carpets in Three Days!

Zac Efron has been a dark horse in the awards season race and it looks like he’s getting into the campaign game as we get closer to the Oscars.

The 36-year-old actor, who has received raves for his work in The Iron Claw, attended two major events over the last three days.

Zac wore a red turtleneck sweater under his suit while attending the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday night (January 9) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

A couple days later, he was on the other side of the country.

Zac showed off his signature wink again on the red carpet at the National Board of Review’s 2024 Awards Gala on Thursday night (January 11) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

In a recent interview, Zac talked about his hopes for the next stages of his career.

“I think looking forward now, I’m just looking at every project with a fuller view. I’m looking for directors with a real story to tell, and a perspective, and a group around them that is as committed, [where] their commitment is as strong as mine to give the audience a reason to see the film. I’ll definitely be more selective, I think, in the best ways. This is why I’ve always wanted to make movies. I view it more as a responsibility now, and I think that’s just naturally going to make me more selective moving forward. And it does take a lot out of you. So, I think less is more in these moments. I’m going to prioritize taking care of myself enough to be able to give everything to the next adventure, to the next journey,” Zac told Deadline. “I really enjoy working with directors that have a vision and that can guide. I can’t pick a genre or a style of film that would be the most appealing next. I just know whatever one it’s going to be, and I love all of them, I just want it to feel real and authentic, and be able to commit wholly to it.”