So Many Celebs Attend Governors Awards - See Every Star in Attendance Including Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett, & More!

The 2024 Governors Awards brought out so many stars for the big event!

Stars including Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, and hit the red carpet at the 14th annual event on Tuesday evening (January 9) held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif.

During this year’s Governors Awards, Angela Bassett, filmmaker Mel Brooks, Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter, and editor Carol Littleton will all be awarded honorary Oscars for their contributions to the film industry.



“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Academy President Janet Yang shared in a statement.

Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos of everyone who attended. That way you can see what they were wearing and who was there!



Alden Ehrenreich

Angela Bassett & husband Courtney B. Vance with son Slater & daughter Bronwyn FYI: Angela Bassett is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Ariana DeBose FYI: Ariana DeBose is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Omega watch, Charles & Keith shoes, and Kallati jewelry.

Ava DuVernay FYI: Ava DuVernay is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Le Silla shoes.

Barry Keoghan FYI: Barry Keoghan is wearing a Stella McCartney suit.

Blitz Bazawule

Bradley Cooper FYI: Bradley Cooper is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit.

Cailee Spaeny FYI: Cailee Spaeny is wearing a Miu Miu dress.

Cara Jade Myers FYI: Cara Jade Myers is wearing a Zimmermann dress.

Carey Mulligan FYI: Carey Mulligan is wearing a Celine dress with jewelry by KWIAT and Fred Leighton.

Charles Melton

Colman Domingo

Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle Brooks is wearing earrings by Norman Silverman and a ring by Graziela.

David Oyelowo

Da’Vine Joy Randolph FYI: Da’Vine Joy Randolph is wearing a Tony Ward dress.

Diane Warren

Dominic Sessa FYI: Dominic Sessa is wearing a Saint Laurent suit and David Yurman jewelry.

Emerald Fennell FYI: Emerald Fennell is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

Emily Blunt FYI: Emily Blunt is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Emma Stone FYI: Emma Stone is wearing a Fendi dress.

Eugenio Derbez

Fantasia Barrino FYI: Fantasia Barrino is wearing a Ronny Kobo dress.

Florence Pugh FYI: Florence Pugh is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Franz Rogowski

Gael Garcia Bernal

Glenn Close FYI: Glenn Close is wearing a Dior dress.

Glenn Howerton FYI: Glenn Howerton is wearing a Viggo Tailoring outfit and Scarosso shoes.

Greta Gerwig FYI: Greta Gerwig is wearing a Dior dress.

Greta Lee FYI: Greta Lee is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress with KWIAT and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Jon Batiste FYI: Jon Batiste is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Lenny Kravitz

Leonardo DiCaprio

Lily Gladstone FYI: Lily Gladstone is wearing a Huishan Zhang dress.

Margot Robbie FYI: Margot Robbie is wearing a Celine dress with jewelry by KWIAT and Fred Leighton.

Mark Ruffalo & wife Sunrise Coigney

Marlee Matlin FYI: Marlee Matlin is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Byfar shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Martin Scorsese

Natalie Portman FYI: Natalie Portman is wearing a Schiaparelli dress with Kirsten Drew jewelry.

Niecy Nash-Betts FYI: Niecy Nash-Betts is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

Olivia Rodrigo FYI: Olivia Rodrigo is wearing a YSL dress.

Penelope Cruz FYI: Penelope Cruz is wearing a Chanel dress.

Q’orianka Kilcher

Ramy Youssef

Rosamund Pike FYI: Rosamund Pike is wearing an Erdem dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Shailene Woodley FYI: Shailene Woodley is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Cartier jewelry.

Sterling K. Brown

Taraji P. Henson FYI: Taraji P. Henson is wearing a Valdrin Sahiti dress.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Tracee Ellis Ross FYI: Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress and De Beers jewelry.

Zac Efron FYI: Zac Efron is wearing a Fendi suit and a Viggo Tailoring turtleneck.

