The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Shanna Moakler Reveals Alleged Reason Why She & Travis Barker Split Up, Slams Kardashian-Jenner Family

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 11:53 pm

So Many Celebs Attend Governors Awards - See Every Star in Attendance Including Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett, & More!

The 2024 Governors Awards brought out so many stars for the big event!

Stars including Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, and hit the red carpet at the 14th annual event on Tuesday evening (January 9) held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif.

During this year’s Governors Awards, Angela Bassett, filmmaker Mel Brooks, Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter, and editor Carol Littleton will all be awarded honorary Oscars for their contributions to the film industry.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Academy President Janet Yang shared in a statement.

Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos of everyone who attended. That way you can see what they were wearing and who was there!

Keep scrolling to see photos of the celebs who attended…

governors awards

Alden Ehrenreich

governors awards

Angela Bassett & husband Courtney B. Vance with son Slater & daughter Bronwyn

FYI: Angela Bassett is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

governors awards

Ariana DeBose

FYI: Ariana DeBose is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Omega watch, Charles & Keith shoes, and Kallati jewelry.

governors awards

Ava DuVernay

FYI: Ava DuVernay is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Le Silla shoes.

governors awards

Barry Keoghan

FYI: Barry Keoghan is wearing a Stella McCartney suit.

governors awards

Blitz Bazawule

governors awards

Bradley Cooper

FYI: Bradley Cooper is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit.

governors awards

Cailee Spaeny

FYI: Cailee Spaeny is wearing a Miu Miu dress.

governors awards

Cara Jade Myers

FYI: Cara Jade Myers is wearing a Zimmermann dress.

governors awards

Carey Mulligan

FYI: Carey Mulligan is wearing a Celine dress with jewelry by KWIAT and Fred Leighton.

governors awards

Charles Melton

governors awards

Colman Domingo

governors awards

Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle Brooks is wearing earrings by Norman Silverman and a ring by Graziela.

governors awards

David Oyelowo

governors awards

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

FYI: Da’Vine Joy Randolph is wearing a Tony Ward dress.

governors awards

Diane Warren

governors awards

Dominic Sessa

FYI: Dominic Sessa is wearing a Saint Laurent suit and David Yurman jewelry.

governors awards

Emerald Fennell

FYI: Emerald Fennell is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

governors awards

Emily Blunt

FYI: Emily Blunt is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

governors awards

Emma Stone

FYI: Emma Stone is wearing a Fendi dress.

governors awards

Eugenio Derbez

governors awards

Fantasia Barrino

FYI: Fantasia Barrino is wearing a Ronny Kobo dress.

governors awards

Florence Pugh

FYI: Florence Pugh is wearing a Rodarte dress.

governors awards

Franz Rogowski

governors awards

Gael Garcia Bernal

governors awards

Glenn Close

FYI: Glenn Close is wearing a Dior dress.

governors awards

Glenn Howerton

FYI: Glenn Howerton is wearing a Viggo Tailoring outfit and Scarosso shoes.

governors awards

Greta Gerwig

FYI: Greta Gerwig is wearing a Dior dress.

governors awards

Greta Lee

FYI: Greta Lee is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress with KWIAT and Fred Leighton jewelry.

governors awards

Jon Batiste

FYI: Jon Batiste is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

governors awards

Lenny Kravitz

governors awards

Leonardo DiCaprio

governors awards

Lily Gladstone

FYI: Lily Gladstone is wearing a Huishan Zhang dress.

governors awards

Margot Robbie

FYI: Margot Robbie is wearing a Celine dress with jewelry by KWIAT and Fred Leighton.

governors awards

Mark Ruffalo & wife Sunrise Coigney

governors awards

Marlee Matlin

FYI: Marlee Matlin is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Byfar shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

governors awards

Martin Scorsese

governors awards

Natalie Portman

FYI: Natalie Portman is wearing a Schiaparelli dress with Kirsten Drew jewelry.

governors awards

Niecy Nash-Betts

FYI: Niecy Nash-Betts is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.

governors awards

Olivia Rodrigo

FYI: Olivia Rodrigo is wearing a YSL dress.

governors awards

Penelope Cruz

FYI: Penelope Cruz is wearing a Chanel dress.

governors awards

Q’orianka Kilcher

governors awards

Ramy Youssef

governors awards

Rosamund Pike

FYI: Rosamund Pike is wearing an Erdem dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.

governors awards

Shailene Woodley

FYI: Shailene Woodley is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Cartier jewelry.

governors awards

Sterling K. Brown

governors awards

Taraji P. Henson

FYI: Taraji P. Henson is wearing a Valdrin Sahiti dress.

governors awards

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

governors awards

Tracee Ellis Ross

FYI: Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress and De Beers jewelry.

governors awards

Zac Efron

FYI: Zac Efron is wearing a Fendi suit and a Viggo Tailoring turtleneck.

Browse through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
