Wed, 10 January 2024 at 12:36 am

Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh & More Snap Cute Photo Booth Pics at Season 2 Premiere

The stars of The Way Home hopped in the photo booth at the season two premiere of their show at The Whitby Hotel on Tuesday (January 7) in New York City.

Andie MacDowell, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams and Chyler Leigh took some cute, fun photos in the booth while attending the screening event for the upcoming new season of the Hallmark Channel series.

Fellow Hallmark stars Jonathan Bennett and Ginna Claire Mason also stepped out to show their support at the event.

In season two of The Way Home, Del (MacDowell) recreates traditions of family summers past, Alice (Laflamme-Snow) misses her friends, and Kat (Leigh) grapples with Jacob’s mystery in the wake of losing Elliot (Williams).

If you missed it, check out the season two trailer here!

Get the scoop on who all will be back for The Way Home‘s second season.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the season two premiere of The Way Home…
Photos: Getty
