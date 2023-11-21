Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Season 2 Trailer Promises to Pick Up Right Where Season 1 Left Off - Watch Now!

The trailer for Hallmark Channel‘s The Way Home season 2 is finally here!

The show is bringing back season one stars including Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster and Siddarth Sharma.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Three generations of women embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other and learn important lessons about their family’s past.

The network also announced the debut date for season 2: Sunday, January 21. The press release is promising that season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off!

Watch the trailer for the show embedded below.

Be sure to find out which TV show was just canceled by the Hallmark Channel!