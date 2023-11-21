Lana Del Rey Reveals the Surprising Reason a Relationship Recently Ended With an Ex-Boyfriend & Her Current Romantic Status

Lana Del Rey is opening up about her romantic life.

The 38-year-old Lust for Life singer got candid about her personal and professional life in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, out now.

During the conversation, Lana spoke about being critically panned early in her career, the moment she felt she made it, and the surprising reason for a split with a recent ex-boyfriend.

Click through to see what Lana Del Rey had to say…