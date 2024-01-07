Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Season 2 Cast - 10 Stars Returning!

The Way Home is about to make its big return.

The second season of the hit Hallmark original television series is coming back to our TV screens on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

The show follows three generations of strong and independent women living together in the small farm town of Port Haven who embark on an enlightening journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

Click through to see who is expected to be back for Season 2…