Sun, 07 January 2024 at 5:58 pm

Halsey Sports Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Merch During Outing With Boyfriend Avan Jogia

Halsey Sports Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Merch During Outing With Boyfriend Avan Jogia

Halsey is repping Taylor Swift as she steps out with her boyfriend Avan Jogia!

The 29-year-old “Colors” singer and the 31-year-old Victorious actor were spotted grabbing some food on Sunday (January 7) in Los Angeles.

Halsey wore a gray “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” pullover paired with dark jeans and black sneakers.

Avan also sported a casual jeans-and-pullover combo. The pair both wore sunglasses for the sunny weather!

Halsey‘s choice of attire likely isn’t a coincidence, as Taylor‘s Eras Tour concert film is nominated at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which will take place on Sunday night.

If you didn’t know, Halsey was one of over 40 celebrities spotted at Taylor Swift‘s Los Angeles “Eras Tour” shows back in August!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Halsey and Avan Jogia out and about in Los Angeles…
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia01
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia02
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia03
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia04
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia05
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia06
halsey wearing tswift with avan jogia07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Avan Jogia, Halsey, Taylor Swift