NSYNC's Joey Fatone & Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Announce Joint Tour, Reveal 'A Legendary Night' Concert Tour Dates

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean are teaming up for a brand new co-headlining tour!!

The 46-year-old *NSYNC singer and the 46-year-old Backstreet Boys singer and longtime friends have joined forces for the upcoming A Legendary Night joint tour this spring.

While the two boy bands won’t be hitting the stage together, fans will get to see the two performing some of their respective bands’ biggest hits during the concerts.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds,” Joey said in a press release, via People.

He continued, “I hope our fans are ready for a show that’ll take them on a journey through the magic of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between. This show is all about fun and reminiscing and we can’t wait to share this moment with audiences across the country.”

Ticket presales will begin on Wednesday (January 10), while general on sale starts THIS Friday (January 12). Check out all of the tour dates below and find out how to get tickets HERE!

“I’m so excited to head out for this round of dates with my friend Joey. The perfect chance to listen to old favorites and share some special new songs that our loyal fans will be the first to hear!” AJ added in the press release.

In addition to performing their songs, fans can expect comedy and “intimate conversations of never before-told stories from their time on the road.”

A Legendary Night Tour Dates

Fri Mar 15 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theatre

Sat Mar 16 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente

Thu Mar 21 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Mar 22 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Sat Mar 23 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Thu Mar 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – AuRene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perorming Arts

Fri Mar 29 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Mar 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre