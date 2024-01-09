Hallmark Stars Tyler Hynes & Janel Parrish Star In Kansas City Chiefs' New 'Falling for Football' Parody Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The Kansas City Chiefs teased a new “movie” on Tuesday night (January 7), with a poster and a teaser trailer!

The NFL football team’s social media accounts uploaded a poster featuring Hallmark stars Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish, and the title Falling for Football.

“‘Tis the postseason, and it ain’t a holiday without a little made-for-TV movie magic,” the post read. “Coming soon 👀”

On the poster, it had the two stars, the Chiefs logo, the title, the logline, “Coming soon to a stadium near you,” and a list of names, which included Travis Kelce‘s mom Donna, several Chiefs players and more.

The Chiefs accounts then shared a teaser trailer, saying, “Nobody hates football… Catch the full trailer of Falling for Football tomorrow morning!”

Find out more inside…

Tyler reposted the teaser, and quoted Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero,” writing, “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem. It’s me. 🏉 @Chiefs”

Janel shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram story of the two in Chiefs jerseys, teasing, “Something funny this way comes tomorrow morning 😜”

It appears the Hallmark actors are starring in a parody short for the Chiefs, as at the end of the teaser was a screen noting the team in the playoffs.

Check it out below!

Nobody hates football… Catch the full trailer of Falling for Football tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/ADIuBbTdw6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024

Tyler and Janel recently starred in Hallmark’s Never Been Chris’d. See how it ranked among the other new holiday movies on the network this year…

Just last week, Tyler was voted as the fan-favorite Hallmark Star of 2023 in our poll – See how he reacted here!

Did you know Tyler is related to another Hallmark Channel star??