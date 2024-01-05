Tyler Hynes Reacts to Winning Favorite Hallmark Star of 2023 in Just Jared's Poll!

Tyler Hynes is speaking out after winning Just Jared’s Favorite Hallmark Star of 2023 poll!

The 37-year-old actor has been starring in Hallmark Channel movies for years and quickly cemented his place as one of the most popular actors on the network.

Tyler is best known for starring in movies like Three Wise Men and a Baby, A Picture of Her, and the recent Never Been Chris’d.

Nearly 500,000 votes were placed in our Favorite Hallmark Star poll and he won with 164,313 votes, which came out to 33% of the votes. In second place was Kevin McGarry with 100,974 votes and in third place was Niall Matter with 76,956 votes.

So, what did Tyler have to say in response to winning?

“On your own accord you all take it upon yourselves to have fun at every turn, 164,000 votes, my goodness you all just continue to party :) Thanks to all these talented writers and publications who continue to create the playground you all have too much fun in :) You’re the centre of this ecosystem, you set the tone, you make it beautiful, thank you for making this lil world we’re livin in such a pleasure 🤍,” Tyler wrote on Instagram.

