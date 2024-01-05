Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 12:17 am

Lenny Kravitz Shares His Thoughts on Daughter Zoe Kravitz's Engagement to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz Shares His Thoughts on Daughter Zoe Kravitz's Engagement to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz wears a sparkly suit jacket while hitting the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday evening (January 4) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 59-year-old actor and musician was on hand to present Colman Domingo with the Spotlight Award during the ceremony, for his work in the film Rustin. He was also seen meeting up with Willem Dafoe.

If you didn’t know, Lenny wrote and recorded the song, “Road to Freedom,” for Rustin, which has earned him a Best Original Song nomination at the upcoming Golden Globes.

While on the red carpet at the event, Lenny talked about his only child, daughter Zoe Kravitz‘s engagement to Channing Tatum.

Find out what he said inside…

“Hey man, that’s life,” he told ET‘s Denny Directo. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it — I’ve done well. [I'm] Blessed.”

Zoe and Channing got engaged back in October.

Previously, Lenny has gushed over his future son-in-law!

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” he told E! News. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Lenny Kravitz at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards…
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
