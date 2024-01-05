Emma Stone & Carey Mulligan Get Honored by Legends at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan were two of the honorees at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards and they both had legends presenting them with the awards.

The ladies posed with their trophies on the red carpet at the event on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Emma won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for her work in Poor Things and her co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe were on hand to honor her. Director Yorgos Lanthimos was also in attendance.

Carey won the International Star Award, Actress for her work in Maestro and she had Meryl Streep there to present her with the award.

The two actresses are both expected to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars later this year.

FYI: Emma is wearing custom Louis Vuitton. Carey is wearing Balmain.

