Hallmark Stars Tyler Hynes & Andrew Walker Reveal How They're Related!

Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker are two of the most popular actors working at Hallmark Channel and they happen to be related in real life!

The guys have made cameos in each other’s Hallmark movies before and they also teamed up for the film Three Wise Men and a Baby with Paul Campbell.

So, how are they related?

Keep reading to find out more…

Andrew told Us Weekly in February 2023, “Tyler is my wife [Cassandra Troy’s] cousin. We talk weekly. I’ve known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other.”

In a more recent interview with Vulture, Andrew said, “He’s my wife’s second cousin, so I’ve known Tyler for 20 years. Canada has a small community of actors, especially East Coast actors, and Tyler’s a few years younger than me. I knew the impact Tyler had as an actor in Canada.”

Andrew and Tyler both recently opened up about why they decided to start working for the network.