Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Run Into 'Real Housewives' Super-Fan Rihanna in Aspen!

Rihanna got to meet a Real Housewives star while in Aspen!

The 35-year-old entertainer and partner A$AP Rocky did shopping with their young sons at the Kemo Sabe store on Thursday night (December 28) in Aspen, Colo.

After they were at the store for a few hours, Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky – along with their three daughters Farrah Brittany, Alexia, and Sophia Umansky – stopped by the store to also do some shopping.

According to TMZ, Kyle asked a store employee if she could meet Rihanna, who respond, “F–k yes!”

Kyle, Rihanna, Rocky, and Mauricio were all seen chatting and hugging for a bit before going on with their nights.

If you didn’t know, Rihanna has been a big Real Housewives fan for years, and before giving birth to her first son RZA, she said that she planned on emulating Housewives stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice‘s parenting styles.

