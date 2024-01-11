National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!
Lots of celebs stepped out to attend the National Board of Review’s 2024 Awards Gala and we have all the red carpet photos!
Anne Hathaway, Zac Efron, Teyana Taylor, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Chastain were just some of the stars who walked the carpet for the event on Thursday (January 11) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
All of the award winners were announced in advance, with Killers of the Flower Moon taking home the most awards with three wins, including Best Film, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone.
NBC News’ Willie Geist hosted the gala and we gathered all the celeb attendees, plus the winners list.
Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper
Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon
Top Films (in alphabetical order):
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
Ferrari
The Holdovers
The Iron Claw
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):
La Chimera
Fallen Leaves
The Teachers’ Lounge
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):
20 Days in Mariupol
32 Sounds
The Eternal Memory
The Pigeon Tunnel
A Still Small Voice
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
All of Us Strangers
BlackBerry
Earth Mama
Flora and Son
The Persian Version
Scrapper
Showing Up
Theater Camp
A Thousand and One
Anne Hathaway
FYI: Anne is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress and Bulgari jewelry.
The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Elizabeth Olsen
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Thom Browne with Santoni heels. >
Noma Dumezweni
Jessica Chastain
FYI: Jessica is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney
Francesca Scorsese
Michael J Fox and wife Tracy Pollan
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone
Maestro’s Bradley Cooper
Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese
The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and girlfriend Clara Wong
The Iron Claw’s Zac Efron
Wendell Pierce
All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott
FYI: Andrew is wearing Sandro.
Past Lives’ John Magaro
A Thousand and One director A.V. Rockwell
Past Lives director Celine Song
Maestro’s Gideon Glick
Zazie Beetz
Maura Tierney
FYI: Maura is wearing an Ulla Johnson dress.
A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor
FYI: Teyana is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress.
Laura Linney
Amy Sedaris
Willie Geist
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Lauren Velez
Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet