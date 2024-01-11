National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!

Lots of celebs stepped out to attend the National Board of Review’s 2024 Awards Gala and we have all the red carpet photos!

Anne Hathaway, Zac Efron, Teyana Taylor, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Chastain were just some of the stars who walked the carpet for the event on Thursday (January 11) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

All of the award winners were announced in advance, with Killers of the Flower Moon taking home the most awards with three wins, including Best Film, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone.

NBC News’ Willie Geist hosted the gala and we gathered all the celeb attendees, plus the winners list.

Head inside to see everything…

Check out the winners list below…

Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

Ferrari

The Holdovers

The Iron Claw

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

La Chimera

Fallen Leaves

The Teachers’ Lounge

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

20 Days in Mariupol

32 Sounds

The Eternal Memory

The Pigeon Tunnel

A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All of Us Strangers

BlackBerry

Earth Mama

Flora and Son

The Persian Version

Scrapper

Showing Up

Theater Camp

A Thousand and One

See all the attendees below…

Anne Hathaway FYI: Anne is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress and Bulgari jewelry.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Elizabeth Olsen FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Thom Browne with Santoni heels. >

Noma Dumezweni

Jessica Chastain FYI: Jessica is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney

Francesca Scorsese

Michael J Fox and wife Tracy Pollan

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper

Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and girlfriend Clara Wong

The Iron Claw’s Zac Efron

Wendell Pierce

All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott FYI: Andrew is wearing Sandro.

Past Lives’ John Magaro

A Thousand and One director A.V. Rockwell

Past Lives director Celine Song

Maestro’s Gideon Glick

Zazie Beetz

Maura Tierney FYI: Maura is wearing an Ulla Johnson dress.

A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor FYI: Teyana is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress.

Laura Linney

Amy Sedaris

Willie Geist

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Lauren Velez