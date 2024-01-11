Top Stories
Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving & Returning!

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving & Returning!

Thu, 11 January 2024 at 9:43 pm

National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!

National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!

Lots of celebs stepped out to attend the National Board of Review’s 2024 Awards Gala and we have all the red carpet photos!

Anne Hathaway, Zac Efron, Teyana Taylor, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Chastain were just some of the stars who walked the carpet for the event on Thursday (January 11) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

All of the award winners were announced in advance, with Killers of the Flower Moon taking home the most awards with three wins, including Best Film, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone.

NBC News’ Willie Geist hosted the gala and we gathered all the celeb attendees, plus the winners list.

Head inside to see everything…

Check out the winners list below…

Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper
Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order):
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
Ferrari
The Holdovers
The Iron Claw
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):
La Chimera
Fallen Leaves
The Teachers’ Lounge
Tótem
The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):
20 Days in Mariupol
32 Sounds
The Eternal Memory
The Pigeon Tunnel
A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
All of Us Strangers
BlackBerry
Earth Mama
Flora and Son
The Persian Version
Scrapper
Showing Up
Theater Camp
A Thousand and One

See all the attendees below…

Anne Hathaway at the National Board of Review Awards

Anne Hathaway

FYI: Anne is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress and Bulgari jewelry.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the National Board of Review Awards

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Elizabeth Olsen at the National Board of Review Awards

Elizabeth Olsen

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Thom Browne with Santoni heels. >

Noma Dumezweni at the National Board of Review Awards

Noma Dumezweni

Jessica Chastain at the National Board of Review Awards

Jessica Chastain

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney at the National Board of Review Awards

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney

Francesca Scorsese at the National Board of Review Awards

Francesca Scorsese

Michael J Fox and wife Tracy Pollan at the National Board of Review Awards

Michael J Fox and wife Tracy Pollan

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone at the National Board of Review Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review Awards

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper

Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese at the National Board of Review Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and girlfriend Clara Wong at the National Board of Review Awards

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and girlfriend Clara Wong

The Iron Claw’s Zac Efron at the National Board of Review Awards

The Iron Claw’s Zac Efron

Wendell Pierce at the National Board of Review Awards

Wendell Pierce

All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott at the National Board of Review Awards

All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott

FYI: Andrew is wearing Sandro.

Past Lives’ John Magaro at the National Board of Review Awards

Past Lives’ John Magaro

A Thousand and One director A.V. Rockwell at the National Board of Review Awards

A Thousand and One director A.V. Rockwell

Past Lives director Celine Song at the National Board of Review Awards

Past Lives director Celine Song

Maestro’s Gideon Glick at the National Board of Review Awards

Maestro’s Gideon Glick

Zazie Beetz at the National Board of Review Awards

Zazie Beetz

Maura Tierney at the National Board of Review Awards

Maura Tierney

FYI: Maura is wearing an Ulla Johnson dress.

A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor at the National Board of Review Awards

A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor

FYI: Teyana is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress.

Laura Linney at the National Board of Review Awards

Laura Linney

Amy Sedaris at the National Board of Review Awards

Amy Sedaris

Willie Geist at the National Board of Review Awards

Willie Geist

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Lauren Velez at the National Board of Review Awards

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Lauren Velez

Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet at the National Board of Review Awards

Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet
Photos: Getty
