'Mean Girls' Original Star Amanda Seyfried Meets the New Karen, Avantika, at Lancome Event!

The actresses playing Karen in both of the Mean Girls movies have officially met!

Amanda Seyfried and Avantika were both in attendance at the InStyle and Lancome event on Wednesday (January 10) at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City.

Amanda and fellow brand ambassador Isabella Rossellini helped welcome new global ambassador Joy Sunday to the family!

After the event, Amanda took to Instagram to share fun photos of her meeting Avantika, who plays Karen in the new Mean Girls movie musical.

“Karen meet Karen 🎬🎀,” she captioned the Instagram photos, seen below.

More attendees at the event included Busy Philipps, Celeste O’Connor, AnnaSophia Robb, and Broadway stars Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, and Krysta Rodriguez.

