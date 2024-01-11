Andrew Garfield Sparks Dating Rumors with Model Olivia Brower After PDA Photos Surface

Andrew Garfield might have a new love in his life!

The 40-year-old Amazing Spider-Man actor was spotted packing on some cute PDA with model Olivia Brower during a recent out in London, England.

In the photos, Andrew and Olivia were seen sharing an embrace after he helped load her luggage into a taxi outside of his home. He appeared to lean in for a kiss at one point.

Olivia, 27, is a model who is currently signed to JAG modeling agency and has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has also modeled for Intimissimi lingerie and Dorothy Perkins fashion.

One of Olivia‘s best friends is actress Diana Silvers, who is best known for her work in movies like Ma, Booksmart, and Ava. She also stars in the series Space Force.

Some of Andrew‘s famous exes include Emma Stone, Rita Ora, and Alyssa Miller. He made headlines recently when he reunited with one of them at a movie screening.