Jake Johnson & Zooey Deschanel Have 'New Girl' Reunion at 'Self Reliance' Premiere

Fans are freaking out over the New Girl reunion that happened this week!

Former co-stars Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel met up and snapped a photo at the premiere of his new movie Self Reliance held at La City Bar on Tuesday (January 9) in Los Angeles.

The actress and her fiancé Jonathan Scott showed their support for her former co-star at his premiere for the Hulu film, which he also wrote and directed.

Also in attendance were Jake‘s co-stars Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović and more.

Jake and Zooey‘s reunion pic was first featured in the middle of a slideshow on Hulu’s Instagram account on Thursday (January 11), and fans were excited to see the two back together!

“OH MY GOD NICK AND JESS,” one fan commented on the post.

Freeform hilariously wrote, “no warning for slide 4?!”

In addition to Jake reuniting with Zooey, he also reunited with another New Girl co-star – Lamorne Morris – for a YouTube video, “In Bed With Lamorne,” where they sat in bed and talked about Self Reliance.

The upcoming movie is set to debut on Hulu on Friday (January 12).

Here’s a synopsis: Tommy (Johnson) receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him. He realises the hunters can only attack him when he’s alone, but none of his friends and family believe the game is real.

Emily Hampshire

GaTa

Biff Wiff

Natalie Morales

Jake Johnson & wife Erin Payne

Bjorn Johnson

Makini Manu

Tamra Brown

Daryl J Johnson

Anna Kendrick

Gloria Sandoval

Theo Wilson

Boban Marjanović

Mary Holland

