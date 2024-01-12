Ariana Grande: 'Yes And' Lyrics Revealed, Plus Listen & Download Here!

Ariana Grande is finally back with new music and you can listen to her new song “Yes, And?” right here!

This marks Ari‘s first new song in years and fans think that they’ve already figured out the new album will be titled Eternal Sunshine.

“Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’) / Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind) / And if you find yourself in a dark situation / Just turn your light on and be like / ‘Yes, and?’ / Say that sh-t with your chest, and / Be your own f–kin’ best friend / Say that sh-t with your chest,” she sings in the new song.

Head inside to hear the song and read the full lyrics…

It looks like Ariana is ready to give us a new era of music while we await her performance as Glinda in the Wicked movies.

The music video for “yes, and?” will be released at 10am ET on Friday (January 11). Stay tuned. Download the song now on iTunes in the meantime.

Read the full “yes, and?” lyrics below!