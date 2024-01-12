Lil Nas X Drops 'J Christ' Song: Lyrics Revealed, Plus Music Video Explained

Lil Nas X has dropped his new song “J Christ” and the music video explains the meaning behind his Jesus-inspired single.

The 24-year-old singer and rapper seems to be comparing Jesus’ resurrection to his own return to music.

“Is he up to somethin’ only I-I know? / Is he ’bout to hit ‘em with the high-igh note? / Is he ’bout to give ‘em somethin’ vi-iral?” Lil Nas X sings in the chorus of the song.

A press release from Lil Nas X‘s team has explained the story behind the music video, which begins with a slew of celebrity impersonators.

The “J Christ” music video marks the rapper’s directorial debut and he wrote the story to the video himself.

“The gleefully subversive “J CHRIST” visual sees Nas slaying both the gates of heaven (alongside some major celebrity cameos) and the fires of hell. After an inner battle plays out, he claims victory over evil and chooses his path forward, the path of faith, and sails through a flooded rapture,” his team explained in the press release.

The team added, “As for those doubting which direction Lil Nas X has chosen, he proudly proclaims ‘THIS WAY,’ choosing to express his spirituality in his own way. He’s forging a new life for himself while nodding to the journey that led him here, complete with homage to his iconic music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).’ Nas has ultimately ushered in a new beginning, and we have now arrived at DAY ZERO of this chapter.”

Read the “J Christ” lyrics below!