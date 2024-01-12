Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Fox News Host's Claims

The Pentagon is reacting to a conspiracy that Taylor Swift is a “psyop” or has been hired by the government.

The 34-year-old entertainer has been subject to many different conspiracies over the years, and the latest one stems from a Fox News host.

“Have you ever wondered why or how she blew up like this?” Jesse Watters said on his Tuesday night (January 9) episode of Jesse Waters Primetime, referring to Taylor‘s massive success in 2023 and being at football games supporting her beau Travis Kelce.

“Around four years ago, the Pentagon psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting,” he continued. “What kind of asset? A psyop for combating online misinformation.”

In addition, Watters continued the conspiracy that she’s a psyop with a guest, who talked about her partnership with Vote.org to get young fans to register and vote.

“I wonder who got to her from the White House or from wherever,” he added. “Who makes that initial handshake.”

This has prompted a response from the Pentagon, with a spokesperson saying in response to the conspiracy theory that they are just going to “shake it off.”

“But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh added, making two more references to the singer.

The CEO of Vote.org, Andrea Hailey, also responded to this conspiracy.

“Our partnership with @taylorswift13 is helping all Americans make their voices heard at the ballot box,” she said on Twitter/X. “Not a psy-op or a Pentagon asset. Just the biggest nonpartisan platform in America helping young people register & cast their vote.”

