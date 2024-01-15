Ebon Moss-Bachrach & Matty Matheson Kiss Onstage After 'The Bear' Wins Best Comedy Series at Emmy Awards 2023

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson shared a special moment onstage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The Bear won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While accepting the award, Matty stepped up to the microphone and said, “I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole.”

Ebon then leaned in for a passionate kiss with his co-star.

After the tender moment, Matty continued, “I love you Ebon… I just love restaurants so much, the good, the bad. It’s rough. We’re all broken inside, and every single day we’ve got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something that’s sitting at a table.”

Matty concluded by thanking everyone who has worked on The Bear, and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of a show that makes its audience “feel good, or filled with anxiety, or triggered, it seems.”

