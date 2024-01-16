Alexander Skarsgard Brings Longtime BFF Jack McBrayer as His Date to Emmys 2023!

Alexander Skarsgard had the best date at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards – one of his best friends!

The 47-year-old actor was joined by his longtime BFF, 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer, at the show on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Alexander was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Lukas Matsson in the final season of HBO’s Succession. The award ended up going to his co-star Matthew Macfadyen.

Succession was the big winner of the night, taking home three acting awards and the final award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series.

Alex and Jack have been close friends for years and we have photos of them hanging out recently in Los Angeles. The actors have gone on vacation together several times over the years and we have photos of them together dating back to 2013.

