Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 12:29 am

Alexander Skarsgard Brings Longtime BFF Jack McBrayer as His Date to Emmys 2023!

Alexander Skarsgard Brings Longtime BFF Jack McBrayer as His Date to Emmys 2023!

Alexander Skarsgard had the best date at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards – one of his best friends!

The 47-year-old actor was joined by his longtime BFF, 30 Rock actor Jack McBrayer, at the show on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Alexander was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Lukas Matsson in the final season of HBO’s Succession. The award ended up going to his co-star Matthew Macfadyen.

Succession was the big winner of the night, taking home three acting awards and the final award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series.

Alex and Jack have been close friends for years and we have photos of them hanging out recently in Los Angeles. The actors have gone on vacation together several times over the years and we have photos of them together dating back to 2013.

Check out a full list of every star who walked the red carpet at the Emmys!
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard emmys 2023 with jack mcbrayer 01
alexander skarsgard emmys 2023 with jack mcbrayer 02
alexander skarsgard emmys 2023 with jack mcbrayer 03
alexander skarsgard emmys 2023 with jack mcbrayer 04
alexander skarsgard emmys 2023 with jack mcbrayer 05

Photos: Getty, Fox
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Alexander Skarsgard, Emmy Awards, Jack McBrayer