Tue, 16 January 2024 at 12:34 am

Natasha Lyonne & Tracee Ellis Ross Pay Tribute to 'I Love Lucy' at Emmy Awards 2023

Natasha Lyonne & Tracee Ellis Ross Pay Tribute to 'I Love Lucy' at Emmy Awards 2023

Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross channeled I Love Lucy while presenting at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The pair of actresses announced the award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. They were joined by host Anthony Anderson as they recreated a scene from the ever-popular 190s TV show.

“We’ve seen the episode, let us have our moment,” Tracee began. “Thank you, Anthony! Let it roll!”

Natasha and Tracee‘s bit recreated the iconic I Love Lucy scene in which Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance‘s characters work at a chocolate factory. The conveyor belt speeds up to an absurd pace, prompting them to start eating the candies and stuff some down their dresses.

In the reenactment, Anthony played the part of the chocolate factory’s manager.

FYI: Natasha is wearing Schiaparelli and David Webb.

If you haven’t seen, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey throwed back to their SNL days while presenting at the Emmy Awards.
