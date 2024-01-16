Top Stories
'Better Call Saul' Sets Record for TV Series With Most Emmy Nominations, But Zero Wins

Better Call Saul is one of the most celebrated shows in recent history, but the series just set a record that likely wasn’t expected.

The AMC show is now the television series with the most Emmy nominations without ever winning a single award.

Throughout its six season history, the show has received 53 Emmy nominations, but didn’t win any of them. Now that the show is over, it won’t have a chance of winning.

Better Call Saul had seven nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Rhea Seehorn attended as a nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside cast members Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, Patrick Fabian, and Peter Gould.

The show’s star Bob Odenkirk was nominated, but he didn’t attend.

